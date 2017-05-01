Bill to ban IDF-bashing organizations from schools submitted

A proposal to prevent organizations critical of the IDF from entering educational institutions will be submitted to a ministerial committee.

The Ministerial Legislative Committee will discuss Sunday the proposed bill to prevent organizations which cause harm to the IDF from entering educational institutions.

The law was promoted by Education Minister Naftali Bennett and was submitted by Jewish Home members Shuli Mualem-Rafaeli and Betzalel Smotrich. Signatories on the law include Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid, MK Meirav Ben Ari(Kulanu), Oded Forer(Yisrael Beitenu) and Yoav Kish(Likud) as well as other MKs.

In explanation of the law the proposal stated that "the law wishes to confer on the Minister of Education, who is at the head of the system and as such bears responsibility for Israeli pupils, the authority to prohibit individuals or organizations which are not part of the education system from conducting activities within educational institutions when the nature of those activities undermines educational goals or may harm IDF soldiers who are a consensus in Israeli society."

Minister Bennett said this evening that "Those who go round the world badmouthing IDF soldiers in the UN, South Africa and European countries will not enter schools in Israel. We will not educate children in Israel to those values. I expect full support from all government ministers."

Jewish Home faction leader Shuli Mualem Rafaeli added that "those who undermine our right to exist in the land of Israel should not retain a forum to express their views within the national education system."