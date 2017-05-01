IDF deserter caught smuggling nearly 5,000 illegal eggs

A deserter from the IDF was arrested Thursday evening at the Hizma checkpoint north of Jerusalem for smuggling 4,800 eggs in his car with fraudulent stamps.

The soldier had deserted from the IDF three months ago. It is believed that he used his IDF uniform to pass through the checkpoint without undergoing inspections, which would have found his contraband.

The soldier was taken into custody and the eggs were turned over to the Veterinary Services in Jerusalem for disposal.

The vehicle used to smuggle the eggs was found to have been rented. It was returned to the dealership.

Food which is smuggled from PA controlled ares into pre-1967 Israel is considered a breach of Israeli health standards, as the unexamined food is far more likely to contain diseases and infestations than food which has been properly inspected.