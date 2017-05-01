'Attacks on Azariya verdict threaten democracy'

Justice Miriam Naor condemned the attacks on the military court for its verdict yesterday convicting IDF soldier Elor Azariya for manslaughter for killing a wounded terrorist who no longer presented a threat.

"Supreme Court Justices and judges cannot stand idly by, given the lack of restraint in the attacks and threats directed towards the judges on the military court." Justice Naor said in a statement.

Justice Naor stressed that the military courts are an independent legal system and a legitimate forum for determining questions of law. "Without mentioning the verdict, we strongly condemn the blatant assault we are witnessing now. It has no place in a civilized society."

She added that while it is legitimate to criticize courts and judges, "but the tongue-lashing which occurs these days crosses the boundaries of legitimate discourse and is a danger to the rule of law and to democracy. The judges of all courts have no jurisdiction to succumb to threats and agitation. Judges have no authority other than the authority of the law. This is how it has been, and this is how all judges in Israel will continue to act."