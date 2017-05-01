At least 10 wounded in suspected car bombing in Turkey

Police kill suspected terrorists behind car bombing, just days after terrorist kills 39 at Istanbul nightclub.

At least 10 people were wounded in a suspected car bombing in the city of Izmir, Turkey, Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred when a vehicle exploded outside a courthouse.

CNN Turk reported that police exchanged fire with the two suspected terrorists behind the attack, killing them both.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry issued an announcement following the blast that all Israeli diplomats in Turkey were safe.

Turkey has been rocked by a series of terrorist attacks recently. 39 people were massacred by an Islamist gunman at a nightclub in Istanbul on New Year's day during the most recent terrorist attack. The ISIS terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the massacre, in which an Israeli citizen was killed.