Watch: Mike Huckabee visits Cave of the Patriarchs

Governor Mike Huckabee says Hevron 'one of the most unique places on earth,' calls for free access to the entire Cave of the Patriarchs.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee visited the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron and described it as "one of the most unique places on earth" and said it is a tragedy that there are so many restrictions that exist on visiting various parts of the holy site due to Muslim objections. He believes that if we could access all of the caves it would be "one of the greatest archaeological opportunities in the history of mankind."

Huckabee stated that the Cave of the Patriarchs should be free,open and accessible to all people on earth who would then be able to recognize "what an enormous amount of history was played out here."

Huckabee also referred to the UN and stated that "I am standing in a place that has been indigenous to the Jews for 4000 years. To say that the Jews don't belong here is like saying that Texans don't belong in Dallas. That's absurd."