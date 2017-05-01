4 arrested for racially-motivated kidnapping, torture in Chicago

Watch: White teenager with mental disabilities kidnapped, tortured for over 24 hours as assailants broadcast the incident live.

Four suspects wanted in connection with the shocking racially-motivated kidnapping and torture of a white teenager with mental disabilities were arrested Wednesday night, after the four broadcast video of the incident live on Facebook.

The four suspects, all black 18-year olds from Chicago, kidnapped the victim, also 18 years old, and held him for at least 24 hours.

The victim was bound and gagged while his tormentors punched, kicked, and cut him – all of which was captured on video and displayed on Facebook, under the account of one of the attackers, Brittany Herring.

During the filming of the torture on Tuesday, the four hurled racist insults, mocked the victim, forced him to drink from a toilet, and compelled him to denounce whites and President-elect Donald Trump.

Police say the suspects used a stolen vehicle to kidnap the victim.

“Apparently, they met out in the suburbs,” said Kevin Duffin of the Chicago Police Department. “These subjects then stole a van out in the suburbs and then brought him into Chicago.”

One investigator said he was "amazed" by the sadism of the incident.

“It's sickening,” said Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson. “It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that. I've been a cop for 28 years, and I've seen things that you shouldn't see in a lifetime, but it still amazes me how you still see things that you just shouldn't. I'm not going to say it shocked me, but it was sickening.”

Warning: This video contains content which many viewers may find offensive, including vulgar language, violence, and torture. Viewer discretion advised.