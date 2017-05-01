Terror suspect arrested in London airport

A 50-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday at London Heathrow airport on suspicion of a terrorism offense, reports The Associated Press.

British police say the man was taken into custody by counter-terrorism officers after arriving in Britain on a flight from Cairo, according to the report.

He was arrested on suspicion of possessing items which contained information likely to be useful to a person planning an act of terrorism.

A property in north London was being searched as part of the investigation, according to AP.

The arrest comes amid a heightened terror alert not only in Britain, but across Europe. The head of foreign intelligence service MI6, Alex Younger, last month warned that Britain faces an "unprecedented" terror threat that will not subside until the Syrian civil war ends.

Just last week, British Security Minister Ben Wallace warned that the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group wants to carry out a mass casualty attack in Britain and has "no moral barrier" to using chemical weapons.

Police, however, clarified that Wednesday’s arrest was pre-planned and not related to ISIS.