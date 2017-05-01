Egypt arrests three more suspects in Cairo church attack

Egypt arrests three more people suspected of involvement in the bombing of a Coptic Christian church.

Egypt's Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday that three more people suspected of involvement in the Cairo church bombing in December have been arrested, reports the Al-Ahram newspaper.

According to a ministry statement, the three suspects were plotting further terrorist attacks.

The attack on a Coptic church left 28 people dead and over 40 wounded.

The ministry said that one of the suspects who were arrested on Wednesday is connected to the Muslim Brotherhood, adding that the search is ongoing for more possible suspects.

Four suspects were arrested earlier in December, including one woman.

The suicide bomber who carried out the attack has been identified by Egypt as 22-year-old Mahmoud Shafik Mohamed Mostafa.

The Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group has claimed responsibility for the attack, though the Egyptian Ministry of Interior has accused members of the Muslim Brotherhood residing in Qatar of plotting the bombing.

Coptic Christians, who make up about 10 percent of Egypt's population, have been previously targeted by jihadists.

In 2015, the Islamic State (ISIS) group released a video purportedly showing the beheading of the Coptic Christians it had captured in the Libyan capital Tripoli.