Will your spouse be financially secure if you die first?

How to plan your estate so your dependents have enough money.

Investing wisely is more than just choosing high-yielding investments and optimizing your asset allocation.

Dan Solin, New York Times bestselling author of The Smartest Retirement Book Youll Ever Read and columnist in The Huffington Post, shares tips about investing wisely and how to plan your estate so that your spouse is financially safe when you pass away.

No one wants to outlive their money. Creating a financial plan is one of the best ways of making sure that your assets will meet your needs your entire life. Douglas Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd., discusses the advantages of planning your budget, lifestyle, and investments.





Click here to download the podcast