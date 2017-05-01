Former Senator a candidate to head National Intelligence

Former Indiana Senator Dan Coats reportedly the leading candidate to serve as Director of National Intelligence in Trump's administration.

Former Indiana Senator Dan Coats is the leading candidate to serve as Director of National Intelligence in Donald Trump's incoming administration, multiple sources familiar with the discussions told NBC News on Wednesday.

Coats reportedly met with Donald Trump at the end of November at Trump Tower, but told reporters at the time that he was "not seeking a specific position" but went to offer advice.

Coats served eight years in the House of Representatives and two terms in the Senate. He also served as U.S. ambassador to Germany under President George W. Bush.

He announced in March 2015 that he would retire from the Senate when his term ended at the start of this year.

Coats was among a group of Senate Republicans who in September introduced legislation that would withhold funds from the Palestinian Authority (PA) until the Secretary of State certifies that it has stopped rewarding terrorists or their families for attacks on Israelis and Americans.

He was also one of several senators who criticized the Obama administration for trying to play down the terrorist threat of Iran.