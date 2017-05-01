Incredible: Toddler rescues brother from under dresser

A video showing a dresser falling over twin two-year-olds has gone viral on the internet, with some even questioning its veracity.

The video was reportedly shared by the twins’ mother as a warning to others to secure dressers in their homes.

The video shows the boys trying to climb over the dresser until it falls down on top of them.

Eventually, one of the twins is able to free his brother who was trapped under the dresser. The boys are then seen injury free.

The video was filmed by a surveillance camera that is installed in the boys’ home.

Whether the video is real or not (watch above and judge for yourself), it is a good reminder to make sure your dressers are secure if you have small children.