Germany indicts Iranian spy who targeted Israeli organization

Germany indicts Pakistani who spied on head of pro-Jewish organization and other groups for Iran.

The German Federal Prosecutor announced Monday that it had indicted a Pakistani man on suspicion of being recruited by Iran to spy on the head of the German-Israel Friendship Society and other organizations.

According to the indictment the suspect engaged in espionage activity against “institutions and persons.” in Germany on behalf of the Iranian regime from July, 2015 through July, 2016.

The indictment further states that the suspect, identified as "Syed Mustufa H.” was contacted by or contacted the agent from the Iranian intelligence Agency responsible for all Iranian espionage in Europe. Iran paid Mustafa for the information he provided.

Mustafa's espionage was not limited to Germany. He allegedly spied on an economic college in Paris in addition to spying on Reinhold Robbe, the former head of the German-Israel Friendship Society.

Mustafa was arrested by German authorities on July 5 in the city of Bremen and has been in prison ever since.

Robbe told the Tagesspiegel newspaper that he would not allow the Iranian agent's espionage against him to intimidate him.

The Tagesspiegel newspaper further reported that Mustafa is believed to be working for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.