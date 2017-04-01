Brooklyn train derails, over 100 injured

A Long Island Rail Road train crashed in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. Over 100 people were injured.

The train crashed into a bumper at the Atlantic Terminal station in central Brooklyn during rush hour Wednesday, knocking cars off the tracks. According to eyewitness accounts, “people just went flying," and "bodies were everywhere."

None of the injuries were deemed life-threatening and the most severe injury appeared to be a woman who had broken her leg.

Fire Department officials said the crash could have been far worse, as one rail sliced through the floor of a train car and the train crashed into a workroom beyond the track. Firefighters escorted injured passengers away from the train while police worked to disperse the crowd on the platform. According to official reports 106 injured people were taken to hospital out of about 600 passengers on the train.