MK Tibi: Israel will be tried at ICC

MK Ahmed Tib says 'occupation' to blame for Elor Azaria's actions, and that other Israelis will be tried by the ICC for similar actions.

MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint Arab List) threatened that Israel faces charges of war crimes at the International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Hague for its actions in Judea and Samaria following the conviction of IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria on charges of manslaughter.

''Anyone who does not punish dozens of officers and soldiers, someday he will be punished in the International Court in The Hague," Tibi said on Army Radio.

Tibi said that Azaria is part of a larger problem. ''The system is to blame. The occupation is to blame. A whole system of oppression, killing, murder and confiscation ongoing since '67. Dozens of cases were closed without a conviction, [showing] that the value of a Palestinian life is worthless in the eyes of the prosecution."

The extreme leftist organization Gush Shalom earlier called the verdict against Azaria correct and just. "The soldier deliberately killed a wounded and defenseless man who was no longer a threat. The judges were right to reject the version of the defense which used twisted arguments to justify Azaria's actions."

"And yet", added the organization, ''What happened in the military court is very far from justice. The great injustice is the fact that this young soldier was placed alone in the dock, only to be condemned for a crime that many others shared." The organization said that many other soldiers committed the same 'crime' as Azaria without being punished.