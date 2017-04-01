Attorney General slams critics of military court procedures

Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit issued a statement in response to the verdict issued in the case of Elor Azariya.

"Over the past day there have unfortunately been various expressions of criticism regarding the law enforcement system in Israel - both with regard to the military court's verdict in the matter of Elor Azariya and with regard to the investigations and intelligence branch of the Israeli police," said Mandelblit in his statement

He added that he wished to "emphasize the obvious: the law enforcement agencies in the State of Israel, including the military judiciary system , fulfill their roles independently, without prejudice or fear, and solely by implementing professional judicial considerations.

"Respect of the rule of law and judicial decisions is the foundation of Israeli democracy. Claims that law enforcement authorities acted out of external considerations are unfounded, irresponsible and should be denounced emphatically," concluded the Attorney General.