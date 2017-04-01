Edelstein to France: anger, disappointment following UN vote

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein today (Wednesday) hosted the President of the French Senate, Gerard L'archer and other senior French senators in the Knesset in Jerusalem. In the welcome speech in honor of the Knesset guests, the Speaker said: "The French UN vote was received with severity, disappointment, and anger in Israel. This is especially in light of Israel's backing of France in the face of terrorist attacks in the past two years, and the aid provided by Israel thanks to its experience in the field. The vote helps absolutely nothing to promote peace in the region. As a friendly nation, we expect France to behave differently in the future."

Earlier, at a meeting between the delegations at the Knesset speaker's bureau, Edelstein said: "Holding a conference in Paris without the presence of Israelis and/or Palestinians is not helpful." In addition, Edelstein emphasized that he differs with the perception that Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are the main obstacle to peace: "What did we get when we left Gaza? Thousands of missiles," he said.

Edelstein also referred to the slaughter in Syria, "The nations of the world must summon the courage to stop the heinous massacre. It does not happen by itself, as you might suppose. The world needs to find a decent Syrian leader to replace the Assad regime." The Knesset Speaker offered the Senate President assistance in fighting terrorism in his country, as well as cooperation on environmental protection, education, and water.

Senate President L'archer responded: "We must establish a mechanism for dialogue and cooperation between the parliaments, in order to avoid misunderstanding and prejudice. I understand your feelings about the UN vote. The surprise came more from the direction of the United States. The intention of the Paris Peace Conference is to help; there must be a dialogue between the parties, the region is a real chaos. Security is a major issue for us, and I welcome the help provided to us by the State of Israel in this field."

Senate President L'archer met with other Knesset members, including Opposition leader MK Yitzchak Herzog and Chairman of the Inter-parliamentary Israel-France Friendship Association, MK Eli Elalouf.



A meeting with MK Herzog was also attended Leah Goldin, mother of the late Lt. Hadar Goldin, who fell during Operation Protective Edge and whose body has not yet been returned to Israel. MK Herzog asked for L'archer's help in restoring the body. "This is not a political issue, but an humane one," he stressed. Leah Goldin added excitedly: "My son protected Israeli citizens from Hamas, and was killed during the cease-fire." L'archer replied: "We'll carry out our moral duty." MK Eli Elalouf told the president and members of his delegation: "Unfortunately, relations between Israel and France have cooled considerably in recent years. Both countries are losing out."