Family of terrorist: We'll take Azariya to the Hague

Relatives of terrorist killed by Sgt. Elor Azariya respond to Wednesday's conviction, promising to bring soldier to international court.

Elor Azariya sits with his family as verdict handed down

Shortly after IDF Sgt. Elor Azariya was convicted Wednesday afternoon of manslaughter for the killing of a wounded terrorist in Hevron in March of last year, the terrorist’s family announced plans to bring Azariya before the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Azariya, whose sentence has yet to be determined, shot and killed Abed al Fatah al-Sharif on March 24th, 2016, minutes after al-Sharif and an accomplice stabbed an IDF soldier, moderately wounding him.

During the attack, al-Sharif and his fellow terrorist were both shot and neutralized after stabbing one soldier near the Tel Rumeida neighborhood in Hevron. The second terrorist died shortly thereafter.

Not long afterwards, Azariya fired a single shot at al-Sharif, who was confirmed dead at the scene.

Azariya claimed that al-Sharif appeared to be reaching for a weapon, a claim the court rejected on Wednesday.

Speaking with Channel 10 on Wednesday after the verdict, al-Sharif’s family said they would seek further prosecution of the convicted soldier.

“We will go to the International [Criminal] Court and make sure that this soldier will be judged in front of the entire world.”