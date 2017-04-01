President Obama’s Swath of Destruction

The Fast of the Tenth of Tevet: All About Nebuchadnezzar, Obama, and the Siege Against Jerusalem

This month of Tevet is characterized by the communal fast day of the tenth of Tevet that will be observed this Sunday, a day that recalls the Babylonian king Nebuchanezzer's siege against Jerusalem 2065 years ago.

This week's edition of Temple Talk finds Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Richman reflecting on the present-day siege against Jerusalem being led by the United Nations with the nod and wink of outgoing President Obama.

Is there anything behind these unilateral moves against Jerusalem other than pure hatred? Plus: In this week's Torah portion of VaYigash, Yosef's brothers finally recognize him. When will all of our people recognize each other? Tune in to this amazing episode of Temple Talk.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast