Fatah threatens 'bloodshed' if Trump moves embassy

Fatah follows Palestinian Authority lead, threatens 'return to bloodshed' if Trump goes through with promise to move US Embassy.

Following the lead of Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, the Fatah leadership has announced their intention to start a new intifada if US President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his promise to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

According to MEMRI, Fatah Central Committee member Sultan Abu al-Einein said on Alghad TV, "I believe that any American act of stupidity will ignite the Palestinian territories... We must prepare for a confrontation with the new US administration, which has clearly and audaciously declared that Israel and its settlements are legitimate and legal."

He also blamed his threat on Israeli "arrogance" and "settlement activity," claiming both Israel and the US would "bear responsibility for the return of bloodshed in the Palestinian territories."

On Tuesday, Abbas warned of "serious consequence," and said the PA is currently "acting with patience and restraint" regarding Trump's policies on Israel.