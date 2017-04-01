Watch: Huckabee holds press conference in Jerusalem





In a press conference organized by the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce (OJC) at the King David Hotel this morning (Wednesday), former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee spoke on current events and answered reporter's questions. Highlights:

Will the embassy move to Jerusalem?



"There is no reason that the embassy will not go to Jerusalem, I believe it will happen in the new administration."

Did Russia intervene in the elections as publicized?



"There is no evidence of that, Trump and Putin have never met."



Should the United States intervene in Israel's policy, as is being done now?



"When it comes to security in the region, yes, but it needs to be supportive, but not in domestic policy."