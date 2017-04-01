Slain soldier's family meets with Mike Huckabee

Family of slain solder meets with former Arkansas Governor MIke Huckabee, asks him to speak with Trump.

The family of slain soldier Lieutenant Hadar Goldin met on Tuesday night with former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee to discuss the return of both Goldin and Sergeant Oron Shaul.

"The Obama administration did not keep its word," they said. "Obama insisted Hadar and Oron be released with no preconditions, but nothing has happened yet."

Huckabee promised to relay their message to US President-elect Donald Trump.

Israel's security cabinet recently approved a plan to return the bodies of Goldin and Oron, who were kidnapped and killed during 2014's Operation Protective Edge. However, the families say the decision is "too little, too late," accusing Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu of surrendering to Hamas.





