Azariya supporters protest ahead of verdict

Hundreds of supporters of Elor Azariya, the IDF sergeant accused in the shooting death of a wounded Arab terrorist, protested outside of the military court in the Kirya complex in Tel Aviv where a verdict is expected to be handed down on Wednesday.

Statements read by Judge Maya Heller, which suggest the court is likely to convict Sgt. Azariya, sparked angry reactions by demonstrators who faced off against the roughly 350 police deployed around the court.

A number of streets around the Kirya have been shutdown to traffic in the wake of the protests.