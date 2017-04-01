Cops order pizza, get drugs as topping

Pizzeria owner sprinkles marijuana on cops' pizza 'to annoy them a bit,' gets indicted.

The owner of a Holon pizzeria was indicted on Tuesday for adding synthetic marijuana to a pizza before delivering it to the customer - a police station ordering pizza for the night staff.

Shortly after 1:00am on May 17, 2015, a Holon police officer called "La Dolc Vita" pizzeria to ordre a pie for the night staff, which included two policemen and a security guard.

About half an hour after the pizza arrived, the three men began to feel sick. They ended up being hospitalized for hallucinations, dizziness, and vomiting.

After the officers were released, they questioned pizzeria owner Simcha Abazov, 30, who admitted to adding marijuana to the pizza. He also claimed to have received the illegal cannabinoid from a nearby kiosk.

"I knew the order was placed by police officers. But the officer who called in the order seemed cool, plus he told me to add whatever toppings I wanted.So instead of oregano, I sprinkled some marijuana," Abazov said, explaining he had "wanted to annoy the police a bit."

Synthetic cannabinoids were banned in Israel in 2011.

Abazov has been charged with intent to harm and causing others to ingest poison.