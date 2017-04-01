Protesters demonstrate outside of military court

Supporters of soldier accused in shooting death of terrorist demand his release as verdict expected from IDF court.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered Wednesday morning outside of a military court in the Kirya army complex in Tel Aviv to demand the release of Sgt. Elor Azariya, who has been accused of manslaughter after shooting a wounded Arab terrorist to death in March of last year.

Supporters converged on the court ahead of the scheduled release of the verdict in the case.

Some 350 police officers have been deployed to the area in anticipation of larger demonstrations by supporters, particularly in case a guilty verdict is rendered.