Bereaved father: We don't feel any enmity

Plea bargain reached, father of girls killed in apartment by phosphine says he feels no enmity or vengeance towards exterminator.

Shimon Gross, the father of murdered Avigail and Yael Gross, who were killed in January 2014 by phosphine use, announced the family had accepted a plea bargain on Tuesday.

"We're happy with this agreement, I suppose," he told Channel 2. "It may sound kind of weird, but we don't feel any enmity or vengeance towards the exterminator. We don't want him to sit in jail for a certain number of years. He's not young anymore. On the other hand, what happened happened, and we still feel the loss."

On Tuesday morning, the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office submitted an indictment against Yosef Tzvi Barkan, who used phosphine as a pesticide in the Gross family's Jerusalem apartment in 2014.

Barkan is accused of two counts of manslaughter, as well as four counts of severe injury by negligent use of pesticides.

The plea bargain includes an agreement that Barkan will admit to and be convicted of the above crimes. In addition, both sides will petition the court to assign a jail sentence of three years followed by probation. Barkan will give the Gross family 200,000 NIS in immediate compensation.