'Why annex just Maaleh Adumim?'

As a proposal to extend Israeli sovereignty to the city of Maaleh Adumim, just east of Jerusalem, gains traction, some Yesha activists are pushing for a broader annexation plan, one which would include the gradual annexation of all of Judea and Samaria.

The Movement for Israel’s Tomorrow, better known as the Women in Green, praised the efforts towards annexing Maaleh Adumim, the third largest Israeli city in Judea and Samaria, but warned legislators against the idea of partial sovereignty in the heartland of the historic Jewish homeland.

The organization “congratulates the [Knesset’s] Land of Israel Lobby and along with it government Ministers and Members of Knesset promoting the implementation of Israeli law and sovereignty in Maaleh Adumim, but along with this warns against being satisfied with a partial vision of sovereignty,” a statement released by Women in Green read.

Founded in 1993 in response to the Oslo Accords, the ‘Women in Green’ movement advocates Israeli sovereignty over all of Judea and Samaria, and works to raise awareness on illegal construction by Palestinian Authority residents on state land.

“Let us not be satisfied with partial… sovereignty,” wrote Women in Green leaders Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar. Narrow applications of Israeli sovereignty would, they warn, “make us lose sight of the living and breathing connection between the people of Israel and all of the areas of its land, a connection of which sovereignty is an essential and required part.”

“[W]e haven’t forgotten Hevron, Shechem, or Jericho. All of these are the cradle of the birth of the Jewish people, and a foundation of the right of the Jewish people to its land. Our path leads to sovereignty over all parts of our land.

“Consensus is not the determining factor of our borders, but rather the historical right of the Jewish people to its land, a right that is an obligation to inherit the land and to settle on it; we do not have a right to give away any part of it at all.”