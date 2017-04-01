Ryan easily re-elected as House Speaker

Paul Ryan earns the vote of all but one House Republican as he is re-elected as Speaker.

Paul Ryan (R-WI) was easily re-elected as Speaker of the House on Tuesday, earning the vote of all but one House Republican, NBC News reports.

Ryan received 239 votes — three more votes than he received in 2015 — to remain the leader of Congressional Republicans. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) was the lone vote against Ryan. He supported Rep. Daniel Webster of Florida.

Ryan will lead a GOP majority with an ambitious agenda centered on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, and cutting taxes and regulations for American businesses.

"We've got our work cut out for us. As your speaker, I intend to keep this place running at full speed," Ryan said after his election, according to NBC News.

California Rep. Nancy Pelosi will also remain House minority leader, though four Democrats voted for other members. Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, who notably challenged Pelosi for the post in a Democratic caucus vote last year, earned two votes. Democratic Reps. John Lewis and Jim Cooper also received votes, noted NBC News.

After the divisive 2016 election, Ryan pledged to Democrats that he would ensure hearing them out.

"To the minority, I want to say this: We've never shied away from our disagreements, and I do not expect anyone to do so now," said Ryan. "But however bright of a contrast that we draw between us, it must never blind us to the common ground that we share."

The House Republican conference unanimously re-elected Ryan for a second term in November.