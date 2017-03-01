Clintons to attend Trump inauguration

Former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Sources close to the former first couple told New York Magazine Tuesday that they would attend the inauguration on January 20 along with former Presidents George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.

Former President George H.W. Bush will reportedly not be at the inauguration due to health issues.

According to the sources, Clinton discussed with her advisers whether she should attend the inauguration following an election campaign which became ugly at times. Clinton won the popular vote, but lost the electoral college.

In the end, Clinton decided to attend the inauguration out of a sense of duty towards the American people.