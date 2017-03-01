Justice Ministry reduces powers of of Deputy Attorney General

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked is reportedly leading an effort to reduce the authority of Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber.

As part of the restructuring of the Counseling and Legislation Department of the Justice Ministry, authority over matters relating to Judea and Smaria will be split off from the department.

Zilber will maintain her authority over for the security sector, but will no longer have full authority over matters relating to Judea and Samaria as she has had until now.

Justice Ministry officials explained the move as being part of the process of the normalization of the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria under the Regulation Law.

Zilber is unpopular with many right-wingers and religious Israelis, who believe that she has been overly activist in her decisions regarding Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.