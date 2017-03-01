'We must prevent another UN resolution'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who also serves as Israel's Foreign Minister, discussed the diplomatic challenges Israel faces at a conference for foreign ambassadors at the Foreign Ministry Tuesday evening.

"The Paris conference is an idle conference." Netanyahu told the ambassadors. "But there are signs that they will try to make decisions there which will be brought for further discussion at the Security Council, and that is not an idle [matter]."

"So the first task we are engaged in right now is preventing another UN resolution and further discussion in the Security Council. And to prevent a [similar] decision by the Quartet." Netanyahu explained.

Netanyahu told the ambassadors that the Israeli government would focus all of its efforts into preventing the international community from forcing a resolution to the Arab-Israeli conflict that is detrimental to Israel's interests and in any case will not end the conflict in the coming days.

"It will not be for long, but it will occupy us in the coming days and weeks, and we must succeed, That is the most important thing."