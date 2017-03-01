Student protesters block Bennett speech

Education Minister Naftali Bennett was giving a speech at Tel Aviv University when a group of demonstrators interrupted the speech with chants for the release of Avera Mengistu, one of two Israelis being held by the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrators held signs and gathered at the front of the stage to protest the government's failure to bring home Mengitsu, an Israeli citizen who accidentally wandered into Gaza in 2014. One of the demonstrators stood on the stage in front of Bennett.

Minister Bennett said in response that he appreciates each and every Israeli student and that he respects their right to protest for any value and for the State of Israel.