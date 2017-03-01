Cleared for publication: Name of man killed in Haifa

The name of the man killed in a shooting in downtown Haifa has been cleared for publication.

The victim is Guy Kafri, 47.



His friend, Rabbi Yechiel Iluz, 48, a judge in the rabbinical court, was shot a few minutes earlier on a nearby street, and was moderately wounded.



Police have launched a manhunt with helicopter support for the suspect who escaped the two shooting scenes. Police believe there is a connection between the events in light of the fact that the dead and the injured were both religious services workers in Haifa.

Raz Diamand, the MDA paramedic who treated Kafri, said: "When we got there we saw a man lying on the sidewalk who had suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body. We started to administer CPR and we attempted advanced resuscitation, but unfortunately the injury was very serious and we were forced to pronounce him dead on the spot. "



Shloimie Feder, an Hatzalah volunteer, said: "When I arrived I came across a man suffering gunshot wounds to the upper body without a pulse and not breathing. I did advanced CPR but sadly he was pronounced dead."



The son of the injured told the media that his father could not have been involved in criminal activity. "This is a simple man who sits in his corner, doing his work as a Dayan and studying Torah all day," the son said, "He does not mingle with people and is not ambitious."



"No one has spoken with him today; he is groggy because of the injections. It is hard to believe he had a dispute with someone, he never acts overbearingly. Chances are this is a case of mistaken identity. He also did not mention any kind of dispute going on."



Another relative of the Rabbi also argued that the shooting was surprising and said that Rabbi Yechiel never quarreled with anyone. "He is a very quiet, humble, and intelligent. There is no way he got involved with anyone suspicious. This person would not kill a fly. He would only make himself heard if you'd ask him to deliver a dvar Torah (a Torah lesson)."



"This is a father of seven children, a man who knows how to love," he added. "He did not talk about pressures regarding conversion, a very quiet man, learns in kollel and at home. As far as we know him there is no chance of anything amiss. If anything, it could be he dealt with a case of someone refused eligibility for conversion, for example, and that person decided to take things into his own hands."