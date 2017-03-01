Crowd funding for ZAKA

Braving fire and blood, they run into terror scenes to help. Help ZAKA give them much-needed therapy.

Headline: Jerusalem woman and her four children reportedly killed as fire rages through apartment.

All five victims of the fire were declared dead at the scene, including the mother, two girls roughly 12 years old, a younger daughter approximately 7 years old, and a two-year old toddler.

The Jerusalem tragedy that took place yesterday evening, in which a woman and her four children were killed, was one of the most difficult scenes ZAKA volunteers have had to endure.

Even veteran ZAKA volunteers who have witnessed many tragic scenes, felt that this was different. "I was reminded of the scenes at the Sbarro restaurant," mourned Natan Koenig, a 20 year volunteer in ZAKA Jerusalem, referring back to the 2001 Arab suicide bomber attack that killed 15 including 5 members of one family. "The blackened walls, burnt bodies of children, the smell in the air, the difficult scene took me back all those years to the Sbarro restaurant".

צילום: דוברות כבאות והצלה ירושלים Fire department responds to apartment fire in Jerusalem

With tears in his eyes, ZAKA Jerusalem Commander Bentzi Oering carried out the body of the two year old child in his arms. Oering, who has witnessed countless horrific terror attacks and other incidents in the capital over decades, could not hold back the tears and collapsed into the arms of his son, Yehiel Oering, who is also a ZAKA Jerusalem volunteer.

ZAKA volunteers have chosen a life that most of us could not bear. For the sake of doing the mitzvah of chesed shel emes, lovingkindness to the deceased, they run toward scenes of terror and death to try to help. They can never unsee what they have seen. Now, how will they themselves heal?

These courageous men and women deserve access to therapists, so that they can fully process and integrate the traumas that they have experienced. However, since ZAKA is a volunteer organization whose funds are directed into medical resources and stab-proof safety gear, there is simply no funding for them to take care of themselves.

If you believe that ZAKA volunteers should be able to go home to their families with peace of mind, to be able to momentarily forget and live with the traumas that they have witnessed, please give what you can.

They have given so much to us -- now we must give back.CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN