Supected ramming terror attack near Jenin

Two injured in ramming attack north of Jenin, evacuated by helicopter.

Two border policemen were wounded in a suspected vehicular ramming attack at the Jalame Junction north of the Arab city of Jenin.

According to the police, four motorcycles were involved in the incident. The vehicles approached a checkkpoint manned by border policemen. 3 of the motorcycles broke through the checkpoint while a fourth collided with two border policemen, injuring them. The driver and a passenger were also injured.

The driver and the passenger have been detained for questioning.

The wounded were evacuated by helicopter for treatment. They were flown to hospitals in Afula and Haifa.

Magen David Adom reported that it was treated a 20 year old woman for light-to-moderate injuries to her lower extremities and a 20 year old man who suffered a face contusion.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.