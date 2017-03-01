IsraelNationalNews.com


MK Glick vs UNRWA

Yoni Kempinski,

MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) reports that UNRWA textbooks repeatedly demonize and delegitimize Israel, fomenting Palestinian hatred of Israel instead of working to give refugees a future and hope.




