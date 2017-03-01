MK Glick vs UNRWA

MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) reports that UNRWA textbooks repeatedly demonize and delegitimize Israel, fomenting Palestinian hatred of Israel instead of working to give refugees a future and hope.
Yoni Kempinski, 03/01/17 15:45
Yehuda Glick
Miriam Alster/Flash90
MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) reports that UNRWA textbooks repeatedly demonize and delegitimize Israel, fomenting Palestinian hatred of Israel instead of working to give refugees a future and hope.
