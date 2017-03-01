Ahmed Tibi: Islamic state a 'fascist cancer'

MK Ahmed Tibi described the Islamic state as a 'fascist cancer' which does not represent Islam.

Tibi was speaking at the funeral of Israeli Arab citizen Lian Zaher who was murdered in the terror attack in Istanbul on Saturday night.

The attack claimed the lives of 39 people and 40 were injured. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack stating that it was 'revenge' against Turkey for its observing 'the religion of the cross'.