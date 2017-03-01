“A ludicrous charge against the Jewish people”

MK Mickey Zohar meeting with Governor Mike Huckabee in the Knesset: "BDS must be fought by telling the truth: This is our land!"

MK Mickey Zohar (Likud) hosted Republican Governor Mike Huckabee at a special meeting in the Knesset on Tuesday.

At the beginning of the meeting, MK Zohar referred to John Kerry's speech and to the decision of the UN Security Council:

"Recently we heard the scandalous decision of the UN Security Council, regarding the alleged illegality of the settlements, including Jewish neighborhoods in Jerusalem, including the Temple Mount and including the Western Wall. This decision is in addition to a previous decision of UNESCO, that the Jewish people have no connection to the Temple Mount, the holiest place for us, where King Solomon built the First Temple 3,000 years ago, where the Maccabees fought to regain our sovereignty more than 2,000 years ago, and where the prayers of millions of Jews today are directed three times a day. "

Zohar added that "such decisions give a boost to anti-Israeli movements like BDS. They aim to delegitimize the Jewish state through lies and hatred. We must deal with them with the confidence of those telling the truth.”

“We must do this because their goal is clear - they want to see the end of the Jewish state. They are classic anti-Semites, and we must expose them for what they are. To delegitimize them instead of us. We must tell the truth and say it clearly: This is our land, this is our home. We are fighting for sovereignty in our country. This is what I believe, and this is what I represent.”

“As a Member of Knesset, I do my best to represent the values of the Israeli voters. We believe that this is our home, our promised land, where our parents and grandparents came to return home. I am sure that many Israelis were disappointed to hear the US Secretary of State express positions that are so foreign to our values. All of this land is ours. We were here 3,000 years ago, we have prayed for centuries to come back here, and we're going to stay here forever. There has never been a Palestinian state and there never will be."

"The world needs to hear the truth. The world needs brave people to expose BDS for what it really is, a movement that promotes hatred and violence. I expect and hope for fruitful cooperation with the incoming Republican administration, with president-elect Donald J. Trump, and of course with our friend, Governor Mike Huckabee."





