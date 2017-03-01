Riot police officer accused of assaulting infiltrators

The Police Investigation Department submitted an indictment against Kiril Nazarov, a riot police (Yassam) commander, to the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court. He was charged with assaulting infiltrators in a South Tel Aviv club and obstruction of justice.

According to the indictment, in September, as part of efforts to locate illegal clubs operated by African infiltrators, the officer came into the club and instructed several of the people there to leave the club, lifting up one of them by his lapel and dropping him to the ground.

The indictment further states that the policeman pushed two other infiltrators towards the exit and punched them, and that he continued acting violently against the infiltrators, even after he and they had left the club and with no apparent reason.

At the end of the event, the officer wrote up a report stating that he had demanded multiple times that the infiltrators leave the area , but that they had refused to do so. He also wrote that the infiltrators had acted violently against him, preventing him from doing his job, and that he therefore needed to use appropriate and justified force against them.

The indictment charges that this was a false report, and that his use of force was neither justified nor appropriate.