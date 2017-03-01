Where was the media when Herzog was questioned?

Netanyahu: "If I was pursuing a different policy, they would hug me."

Army Radio on Tuesday broadcast a Likud faction meeting, in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was being persecuted for political reasons.

"If I was pursuing a different policy, they would be hugging me," said Netanyahu, who was questioned under warning for three hours on Monday on suspicion of accepting improper favors from businessmen.

Environment Minister Ze'ev Elkin (Likud) agreed with the Prime Minister. "The media pressure is now on the Attorney General - you didn’t see it when there was an investigation of the opposition leader," said Elkin.

"I saw what happened during the Olmert government when the left, led by Ehud Barak, demanded his resignation and wanted to replace him.”