65% drop in anti-Semitic incidents in France

There was a significant drop in anti-Semitic incidents in France over 2016, according to claims by major Jewish organizations in France.

There is a significant drop in anti-Semitic incidents in France over the last year, according to claims made by leaders of major Jewish organizations in France.

The organizations say that despite the fact that 2015 saw a rise in anti-Semitic incidents, the past year shows a 65% decrease in the number of anti-Semitic incidents perpetrated.

Previously anti-Semitism, both in the form of hate language as well as violent attacks, had been on the rise in France in recent years.

The organizations based their conclusions on widespread surveys conducted over the period of the 2016 calendar year. According to official government data presented by the newspaper 'Le Figaro', if in the course of 2015 there were 808 anti-Semitic acts and threats, in 2016 their number had decreased to 294.

Francis Kalifat, the president of the Council of Jewish organizations, the Conseil Representatif des Institutions Juives de France (CRIF), was bouyed by the news but said that the numbers are not yet final and should be taken with caution. He also added that this was not necessarily significant news since "curses and anti-Semitic threats have become so commonplace that people do not file complaints anymore about them."

Despite the fact that the Jewish organizations urged caution with regard to the emerging statistics about anti-Semitic incidents, they did express their appreciation for the police's efficiency regarding the protection of Jewish institutions. "There is no doubt that both the police and military are demonstrating effectiveness in deterring potential anti-semitic crimes," said the organizations.