'Israeli Air Force One' to begin service this year

Aircraft for Prime Minister and President to enter service this summer, equipped with missile defense system.

El Al airplane, which the PM would have flown on before the 'Israeli Air Force 1'

Israeli prime ministers and presidents will begin flying on a new, $70 million dollar aircraft whenever they leave the country later this year, Channel 2 reported.

Israel's leaders currently fly with one of Israel's three largest public airlines and often travel on commercial flights.

According to Channel 2, the plane will be equipped with Elbit Systems' '"Flight Guard" missile defense system, which is designed to protect the aircraft from shoulder-launched missiles during takeoff and landing.

The plane arrived in Israel in summer, 2016, and is currently being retrofitted by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). It is expected to go into service this summer.

Further details about the aircraft are currently under military censorship. Photographs of the plane have been blurred to comply with the military censor.