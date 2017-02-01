Children slain by mother to be laid to rest tonight

Funeral for 4 girls believed to have been strangled by their mother and then burned to take place later tonight

The funeral for the mother and four daughters who were found dead in their Jerusalem apartment Sunday will take place tonight at 10:30 PM at the Har Hamenuchot [Mount of Those who are Resting] cemetery.

Police suspect that the mother strangled her daughters to death before setting fire to the room and committing suicide.

It was reported during the day that two of the bodies of the daughters showed signs of violence and that the cause of death was strangulation, not the fires. The family refused to allow an autopsy and only agreed to allow a partial examination of the bodies of the two girls to determine the cause of death.

The investigation also revealed that the mother had been undergoing psychological treatment for an extended period of time and had been taking psychotropic medication after being diagnosed as suffering from deep depression.