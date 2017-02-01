

Netanyahu questioned at official residence National Fraud Investigation Unit arrives at PM's residence. He will be questioned under caution on suspicion of accepting favors. Contact Editor Mordechai Sones,

Amos Ben Gershom/GPO Prime Minister Netanyahu Investigators from the National Fraud Unit arrived this evening (Monday) at the Prime Minister's residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem to investigate allegations of graft against Netanyahu.



Netanyahu will be questioned under caution on suspicion of accepting favors from foreign businessmen.



Police will seek to clarify the allegations with the Prime Minister and it is estimated that more sessions will be needed to examine the materials in their possession.



Netanyahu referred earlier to the inquiry on the issue during the Likud Knesset faction meeting. "We see and hear the festive spirit in the television studios and in the corridors of the opposition.



"I want to tell them to put the festivities on hold. Do not rush. I told you and I repeat: there will be nothing because there is nothing. You continue blowing hot air balloons and we will continue to lead the State of Israel," said the Prime Minister.

















