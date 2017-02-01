Car thieves killed after crashing car into Connecticut Synagogue

Two men involved in a police chase killed after crashing a stolen car into a synagogue in Connecticut early Monday morning.

According to the New Haven police department, the men claimed that they were carrying a handgun and stole a 2005 Toyota Highlander at about 12:15 a.m. Monday morning. The owner of the stolen vehicle was not injured.

The suspects led police on a chase through New Haven, which ended when they crashed the vehicle into the Congregation Beth El Keser Synagogue.

The New Haven police department announced that it was turning the case over to the Connecticut State Police.