Kinneret stays low despite winter rains

Even though December 2016 was the wettest month since 1992, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) is the lowest it's been since January 2012. Currently, the Kinneret needs another 60 centimeters of rainfall until it reaches the lower red line.

During the month of December, the Kinneret rose 24 centimeters. While this was certainly significant, it was not an unusually high amount. Most of the water came from rivers which overflowed and ran into the Kinneret, from the northern lakes as well as from the northern coastline. As stated, the amount of water dumping into the Kinneret was the highest recorded since 1992.

In total, Israel receivd 113% of its annual rains during the months of September-December 2016. However, it is not enough.

The Kinneret's current level is -213.60 meters, which is 60 centimeters below the lower red line. It needs another 4.80 meters until it fills the lake entirely and reaches the upper red line.

In addition, the Dead Sea's level dropped 13 centimeters, measuring at -413.07 meters. During the same period last year, the Dead Sea dropped 16 centimeters.