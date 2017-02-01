Car bomb in Baghdad kills 32

At least 32 people were killed and 61 injured in a suicide car bomb attack in Baghdad on Monday.

The attack was carried out by ISIS, in "honor" of French President François Hollande's visit to French troops in Iraq.

The bomber blew himself up while driving a pickup truck near an outdoor produce markert in Baghdad's Sadr City district.

On Saturday, ISIS carried out a similar attack in Iraq and follows Saturday's twin explosions, which killed 30 people in Baghdad's central market.

Though ISIS has not formally claimed the attack, the organization has claimed all recent attacks and is therefore assumed by the media and authorities to be responsible.