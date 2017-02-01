Haifa Port hit with 2.2 million shekel fine

The Ministry of Environmental Protection has fined the Port of Haifa to the tune of 2.2 million shekels ($570,000) for its flagrant disregard of air pollution regulations.

Among the violations cited in the fine are improper unloading of materials in the port, resulting in dust hazards; a failure to install equipment to prevent dust hazards; and a failure to take proper samples of air-dust levels.

The violations in question occurred during September and October of 2014 during the unloading of raw materials.

The Port of Haifa also failed to install a centralized monitoring system, as required, to ensure that proper procedures were followed. In addition, no samples for pollution were taken from the surrounding area during the years 2013 and 2014, again in violation of the Environmental Protection Ministry’s directives.

“We take very seriously every act that violates the law and harms the environment and the public health,” said Environmental Protection Minister Zeev Elkin (Likud). “Nor will we hesitate in the future to vigorously enforce the environmental protection laws against any [polluter], big or small. If you pollute, you’ll pay.”