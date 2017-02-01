Police to question Prime Minister under caution

Police investigators are scheduled to question the Prime Minister at his official residence on Monday in connection with claims of corruption by Mr. Netanyahu.

The allegations, which relate to the alleged receipt of gifts by Netanyahu from businessmen in Israel and abroad, have been described by Israeli media outlets as extremely serious.

But authorities have volunteered little information on the investigation, and some have suggested the Israeli media is actively seeking to play up the inquiry in an effort to unseat the Prime Minister.

Prominent American Jewish jurist Alan Dershowitz told Israel Hayom in an interview published Sunday that Netanyahu should be granted temporary immunity from such investigations, to prevent the Israeli left and media from hobbling the government at such a critical time.

"[T]hey can't beat him through democratic means, so they're trying to use these investigations and the media to push him out of office. That would really undercut democracy. He's been elected by a proper method of election in Israel and he should be left to complete his term without interference. If there are issues they should be pursued after he leaves office.”

According to unconfirmed reports, police have asked the Prime Minister to set aside as much as four hours on Monday for questioning. Netanyahu has said he will cooperate with the police and grant as much time as needed, while pointing out he may be forced to leave later in the day for the funeral of former Justice Minister Yaakov Neeman.