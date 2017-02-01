Israeli wounded in Istanbul attack arrives in Israel

Rawa Mansour, who suffered moderate injuries, in Saturday night’s terrorist attack in Istanbul, arrives in Israel and taken to hospital.

Rawa Mansour, an Israeli Arab who was wounded in Saturday night’s terrorist attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, landed in Israel on Sunday evening.

Mansour, who suffered moderate injuries in the attack, was transferred upon her arrival by a Magen David Adom ambulance from the Ben Gurion Airport to the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.

39 people were killed in Saturday night’s attack, including Mansour’s friend, Lian Zaher Nassar, a 19-year old resident of the Israeli Arab town of Tira.

Magen David Adom director Eli Bin said on Sunday evening, “First of all, we extend our deepest condolences to the Nassar family. Also, we send wishes of speedy recovery to Rawa Mansour, an MDA volunteer who was wounded in the attack.

“We send our condolences to the families of all the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded. In addition, we will continue to encourage and nurture the young generation in the spirit of Rawa – the spirt of giving, taking initiatives and helping others and we look forward to her full recovery,” added Bin.