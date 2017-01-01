Mercedes careens through Haifa neighborhood - and into backyard

After elderly driver loses control of his luxury sedan, car smashes through safety barrier - and into family's front yard.

While car accidents are a common occurrence, one accident hit a little too close to home for one Haifa family on Sunday, when a car smashed through a nearby safety barrier – and into their front yard, coming within inches of their house’s outer wall.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, a man roughly 80 years of age, apparently lost control of his vehicle, swerving across the street and into railing surrounding a private property in the northern city.

Unable to halt his luxury sedan, the driver crashed through the house’s yard, very nearly hitting the house itself.

MDA emergency responders, police, and Fire and Rescue services were called to the scene.

The driver was treated and evacuated to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.